Interstate drug racket busted by Assam Police, five arrested

Guwahati, Oct 28 The Assam police on Saturday claimed to have foiled an interstate drug peddling attempt and arrested five persons, including two Manipur natives, for allegedly having narcotics links.

According to police, the seized drugs are valued around 1 crore in the international market.

Based on secret input, police in Karimganj district carried out an operation on Friday night.

They seized narcotic substances in the Badarpur area of the district.

"We have recovered at least 277.8 grams of heroin from the possession of drug peddlers. They were trying to strike a deal in the Badarpur area," a senior police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin, Babul Hussain Laskar, Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel.

Police said that Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel hail from Manipur while the rest three were residents of Badarpur area.

As per the primary investigation, the consignment of drugs was coming from Mizoram.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

