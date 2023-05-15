Intruder apprehended on LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Published: May 15, 2023

Jammu, May 15 An intruder was apprehended by the Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) ...

Jammu, May 15 An intruder was apprehended by the Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The intruder has been identified as Muhammad Usman of Kotli district in Pakistan occupied part of J&K.

Defence sources said that Usman tried to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Tarkundi area of the LoC in Rajouri district.

