Intruder apprehended on LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 15 An intruder was apprehended by the Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The intruder has been identified as Muhammad Usman of Kotli district in Pakistan occupied part of J&K.

Defence sources said that Usman tried to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Tarkundi area of the LoC in Rajouri district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor