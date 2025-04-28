Investigation needed to identify who gained & suffered from Pahalgam attack: Rakesh Tikait

Karnal, April 28 Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack and stressed to uncover who gained from the attack, saying that everything should be brought to light.

He also reaffirmed that the country stands united with the government on this issue.

“Pahalgam attack demands a thorough probe. Who benefited from this attack? Who suffered losses? The police and investigative agencies must work to find these answers. There has clearly been a lapse in security, and that too must be investigated. Everything should come before the nation. We are standing with the government on this issue,” Rakesh Tikait told IANS.

Responding to questions about the possibility of an insider's involvement in the attack, Tikait said that nothing like this happens without internal help, adding that someone must have guided the attackers, showing them the routes, conducting a recce, and planning the details.

“If the reports suggesting that people were targeted based on religion are true, we must ask: who benefited and who was harmed? The government should also investigate these angles,” he demanded.

When asked about speculation that the terror attack might have political motives, Tikait said, “All possibilities must be investigated. Politics can sometimes drive such incidents. We don’t claim anything, but there are many possibilities. The government must act firmly and thoroughly, and we are fully supportive of such actions.”

Tikait also addressed the ongoing debate on stopping the Indus River water flow toward Pakistan, saying that the government should act as per its strategy.

“These are international matters, but applying pressure is sometimes necessary to achieve results,” he said.

Commenting on whether India has the strength to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or if such discussions are merely political rhetoric, Tikait said: “Give it a try. I saw a woman from PoK saying she wants to come back to India because the conditions there are terrible. Those who left are still called refugees. A strong message must be sent.”

Regarding the FIR registered against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting 'objectionable' content on social media about the Pahalgam attack, Tikait expressed concern.

Rathore reportedly criticised the government, suggesting that the attack was a result of security failure and would be politicised during the upcoming Bihar elections.

Tikait said that speaking the truth has sadly become punishable.

“We are not the only ones saying this; the entire country is. However, this matter too must be investigated thoroughly. The government should take strong and immediate steps. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, if a theft or crime occurs, the culprits are often apprehended and action is taken swiftly. Similarly, the government should act decisively and show tangible results,” he said.

--IANS

jk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor