Investor friendly policies made it possible for TN to become haven for investments: Stalin

Chennai, Jan 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that investor friendly policies of the state government has made Tamil Nadu a haven for investments.

“Tamil Nadu has huge potential for investments. The investor friendly policy of the state government has made Tamil Nadu a haven for investments,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Global Investors Meet (GIM).

He said that Tamil people have an urge to do business across the world. He said that in 1920 a group of industrialists had formed the Employers Federation of Southern India which paved the way for growth of Tamil Nadu as a state.

“Since our government assumed office, more than 200 MoUs have been signed. All these industries have committed to provide employment to people of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also credited Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, saying that Goyal’s parents were popular leaders.

“Piyush Goyal had started his career as a banker and then carved a niche for himself in finance and commerce sectors,” the Chief Minister said.

Goyal, in his speech, said that DMK parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu was a proud father watching his son T.R.B Raaja as the Industries Minister of the state who has played a major role in organising this Global Investor Meet (GIM).

T.R. Baalu was a former Union Minister during the NDA government of Vajpayee and also under the UPA government. He has an excellent personal rapport with parliamentarians cutting across party lines.

