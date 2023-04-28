IPL betting racket busted in Goa, 14 arrested

Panaji, April 28 The crime branch unit of the Goa Police on Friday busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 14 people, said officials.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan informed that all 14 accused persons were caught red-handed and have been arrested from Porvorim in North Goa.

"All accused persons were caught red-handed while accepting bets on the ongoing 20-20 IPL Cricket match played between Rajasthan Royal and Chennai Super Kings and seized from their possession cash of Rs 38,000, 47 mobile phones, one laptop, three LED TVs, three net routers, three set-top boxes, one router modem and other gaming electrical accessories all worth of Rs 25,38,000," Valsan said.

The accused persons have been identified as Ranjit Gedam, Pravin Rajput, Ankit Chaudihar, Nanda Kishan, Jyotiprakash, Kesham Kumar, Ayaz Khan, Jagdish Verma, Kawal Singh, Pankaj Chaure, Manjeet Singh, Nitish Pandey, all natives of Chhattisgarh; Mohit Kumar from Bihar and Rajan Dube from Uttar Pradesh.

