IPS Ajay Bhatnagar Appointed As Special Director Of CBI

Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed as Special Director, while Anurag has been promoted to the position of Additional Director. Manoj Sashidhar has also been appointed as Additional Director, and Sharad Agarwal's deputation tenure as Joint Director has been extended.

Ajay Bhatnagar, a senior IPS officer of the 1989 batch from the Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Special Director in the CBI. Currently serving as Additional Director in the agency, Bhatnagar's appointment is effective until his superannuation on November 20, 2024. This appointment showcases his experience and competence in handling critical roles within the federal probe agency. Anurag, who held the position of Joint Director in the CBI, has been promoted to the role of Additional Director. The Personnel Ministry order states that his appointment is for a period until July 24, 2023, which marks the completion of his seven-year tenure. This promotion recognizes Anurag's contributions and accomplishments within the agency.