IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed as New DGP of West Bengal After EC Removes Rajeev Kumar

The Election Commission (EC) has made significant changes in key positions ahead of the upcoming elections, particularly in West Bengal and several other states. IPS officer Vivek Sahay has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for West Bengal following the removal of Rajeev Kumar, the previous DGP, as reported by ANI.

In addition to the changes in West Bengal, the EC also removed home secretaries from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This action was taken due to these officials holding dual charges in the offices of their respective chief ministers, potentially compromising impartiality and neutrality during the electoral process, especially concerning law and order and the deployment of forces.

The EC's actions are part of its standard protocol during parliamentary and assembly elections to address conflicts of interest and ensure a level playing field. The commission typically directs states to transfer officers involved in election-related work after three years or in their home districts. Failure to comply results in their removal by the EC.

Furthermore, the EC ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners, and deputy commissioners in Maharashtra. This decision was made after Maharashtra did not transfer certain officers as directed by the EC, leading to the commission's displeasure and directives for immediate transfers.

Regarding the upcoming elections, the 18th Lok Sabha polls will commence on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4. Additionally, assembly elections are scheduled in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, with vote counting for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections set for June 2.