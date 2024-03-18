Election Commission of India Removes BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal; Home Secretaries of These States

In a significant move aimed at upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been relieved of their duties.

The commission has instructed all State Governments to transfer officers involved in election-related tasks who have either completed three years in their current roles or are serving in their home districts. However, Maharashtra had not fully complied with these directions concerning some Municipal Commissioners and additional/deputy Municipal Commissioners. Expressing displeasure, the Commission directed the Chief Secretary to transfer these officers, including those in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with a deadline of 6 p.m. on the same day. Moreover, the Chief Secretary was instructed to transfer similarly placed Municipal Commissioners and additional/deputy Municipal Commissioners across other Corporations in Maharashtra.

This decision reflects the Commission's unwavering commitment to ensuring a level playing field and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, as emphasized by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, particularly during the recent Press Conference announcing the Schedule for General Elections 2024.

The Commission, chaired by Shri Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, convened on Monday at noon to discuss these matters. The officials who were removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of the Chief Minister, potentially compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially concerning law and order and deployment of forces.

Additionally, the Election Commission has taken action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. This decision was made due to the DGP's earlier removal from active election management-related duties during the 2016 Assembly Election in the state and the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.