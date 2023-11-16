IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Nov 16 The wife and cook of an IPS officer were duped by an online cheat, who posed as a furniture buyer on Quicker app.

According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the complainant, Anshuman Kumar (IPS), stated that his wife and cook Gopal Magar became victims of cyber fraud perpetrated on October 30 by a person posing as a buyer on Quickr App.

As per the FIR, Rs 1,07,311 were defrauded from his wife’s bank account, while Rs 80,000 was swindled from cook’s bank account.

“The fraudster introduced himself as Rahul and claimed to be the owner of a furniture store in Bengaluru. The number seems to be still active on WhatsApp. The money was transferred to one bank account and from that account it was transferred to another bank account,” the complaint read.

“The withdrawal was made through an ATM in Mathura,” it added.

“From the content of the complaint, an offence under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code is made out,” the police said.

