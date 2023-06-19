IPS Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

New Delhi [India], June 19 : The Centre on Monday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Sinha as the new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief for the next two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Sinha, a 1988 batch Chattisgarh cadre IPS officer, as a new RAW chief, a Ministry of Personnel order said.

Currently posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR), Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kumar Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, on completion of his tenure on June 30, and have a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

In June 2019, Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW.

Goel's contract as RAW chief was extended for another year last year.

