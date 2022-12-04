Iran national impersonating police to dupe people arrested in Delhi

An absconding Iran national, who has been impersonating a policeman and duping people, has been arrested here in Greater Kailash, according to the Delhi Police.

The accused was identified as Aslam Khan. The police recovered 2 cars with fake license plates, an army cap, a police cap and six fake number plates of various vehicles.

"A case was registered at Police Station Greater Kailash on the complaint of a lady regarding cheating by four persons who impersonated police officers and took away 3,000 Euros from her purse," the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, during the initial probe, two accused persons who were involved in the cheating case, namely Mohd. Unus and Mohd. Gulam Behrami (both are Iran nationals) were already arrested. A team has been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

"Technical surveillance was mounted and details/photo of the absconding accused namely Aslam Khan @ Yusuf was collected and circulated through the police net to get his location and whereabouts.

"Accused persons already arrested namely Mohd. Unus and Mohd. Gulam Behrami were also put under sustained interrogation to get any clue. Several raids were conducted on suspected hideouts," the police said.

Aslam was arrested on December 2, and he has confessed to his involvement in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor