Iraq Fire: 10 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Oil Refinery in Erbil (Watch Video)

At least 10 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at an oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil on Thursday, June 13. A video shared by the media outlets shows plumes of smoke billowing into the air as the blaze engulfs a warehouse building.

Visuals From Oil Refinery in Iraq

#WATCH | Massive fire at Iraq's Erbil oil refinery rages on. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze began in the liquid asphalt warehouse pic.twitter.com/QtADSNSixr — DD India (@DDIndialive) June 13, 2024

Around a dozen firefighters are at the scene trying to control the blaze, which is thought to have started in the refinery's liquid asphalt warehouse. No casualties have been reported, however local media report a number of people were injured.