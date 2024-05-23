Irresponsible remarks against any religion will not be tolerated: Goa CM

Panaji, May 23 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that irresponsible statements against any religion, which creates tensions, will not be tolerated and action will be taken as per law.

The remarks were made following the complaints by devotees at two temples in the coastal state against social worker Shreya Dhargalkar for allegedly uttering disrespectful statements against goddesses.

Referring to the incidents, Chief Minister Sawant said that after he instructed the police, she was booked in both cases and has been sent to judicial custody till June 4.

"I condemn the acts of such individuals who utter irresponsible statements against gods... Shreya Dhargalkar has been booked at two police stations and sent to judicial custody till June 4. This has sent a good message that if someone tries to create tensions unnecessarily using social media platforms then action will be initiated. Such acts should be stopped," he said.

“We will take action as per law against such acts of irresponsible criticism. Statements against any religion will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister added.

He also said that action will be taken against NGOs which extort money.

