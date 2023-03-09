Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra? asks Telangana's KTR

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday hit out against the BJP led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is everyone in the BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra," the Telangana Minister asked on Thursday while addressing media persons here.

Stepping up his attack on PM Modi, KTR said that the double engine that the prime minister talks about "is the economic engine of Adani, and the political engine of Modi".

"Why does PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We're saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?

Are all BJP people clean? Harassment and political vendetta and intimidation might work elsewhere for Narendra Modi. He is playing with fire and I'm sure he'll realise it in days to come. The double engine he talks about - the economic engine is Adani, and the political engine is Modi.

Adani Group has come under fierce scrutiny since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades.

Incidentally, KTR's sister K Kavitha has been summoned for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

The BRS leader has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor