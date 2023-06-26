ISF's lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui gets Central security from MHA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26 : Days after Calcutta High Court's order, Indian Secular Front (ISF)'s lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui on Sunday received Central security from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered central forces' security to Siddiqui.

The Bhangar MLA approached both the Centre and State after the violence in his Assembly constituency, alleging a life threat to him. Later he moved to Calcutta High Court for the same.

Earlier this month, Naushad Siddiqui also alleged that Opposition leaders are not being allowed to file nominations.

"The violence is increasing since May 9, as time is progressing. Besides this, there are issues cropping up in the filing of nominations, everywhere in West Bengal. So, we went to the Chief Minister to meet her today but we could not meet due to her busy schedule," Siddiqui had said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition the Central Forces within 24 hours for deployment in panchayat elections.

The court's directive specified that the number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies should not be less than those requisitioned for the 2013 panchayat polls.

The decision by the court came amidst allegations from Opposition parties that the ruling Trinamool Congress is employing violence and intimidation tactics to discourage their candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as the polls will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor