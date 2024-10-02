Isha Foundation Raid: We Do Not Ask People To Get Married or Take Up Monkhood, Says Sadhguru’s Yoga Center

The Isha Foundation, founded by spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, is facing increased scrutiny following a habeas corpus petition filed by S. Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore. Kamaraj alleges that his two daughters were brainwashed into living at the Isha Yoga Center and that the foundation has prevented them from maintaining contact with their family.

In response to the petition, the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of all criminal cases registered against the Isha Foundation. As part of this inquiry, a police team comprising 150 personnel visited the foundation's center at Thondamuthur to gather information.

The Isha Foundation on Wednesday, October 2, has issued a statement defending its practices. The Sadhguru's Yoga Center said that individuals residing at the center do so voluntarily. "We believe that adult individuals have the freedom and wisdom to choose their path."

The foundation clarified that it does not impose marriage or monkhood on anyone, and those who have taken vows of Brahmacharya (monkhood) have done so of their own volition. In light of the court's involvement, the foundation expressed hope that "truth will prevail" and called for an end to what it described as unnecessary controversies surrounding its operations.

The foundation has consistently refuted these claims, asserting that all residents are free to leave at any time. "Previously, this very petitioner along with others, tried trespassing into our premises on the false pretext of being a fact finding committee to enquire about the facts surrounding the crematorium being constructed by Isha Foundation and then filed a criminal complaint against the people of Isha Yoga Center. Against this, the Hon'ble High court of Madras has granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police," statement reads.

"Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the Foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land," the foundation further stated in its release.