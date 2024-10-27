Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Joins JDU in Bihar's Patna (Watch Video)

Pranav Kumar Pandey, known as Chunnu and the father of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, joined the Janata Dal-United (JDU) party on Sunday in Patna. JDU National Executive President Sanjay Jha welcomes him into the party.

Pandey made his formal entry into the party at the JDU state office, accompanied by thousands of supporters. "I am a soldier of the party and will work dedicatedly to strengthen the party," he said after joining party.

With assembly elections scheduled in Bihar next year, it is speculated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may consider fielding Pandey for the Nawada or Obra Assembly seat.

Currently, Ishan Kishan is not included in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) central contract list but is part of the 15-member India A squad touring Australia.