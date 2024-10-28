Iskcon Temple In Tirupati Receives Bomb Threat; Dog Squad Conducts Inspection

The ISKCON Temple in Tirupati received a bomb threat email, triggering immediate security actions. Bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs were deployed to thoroughly inspect the premises. Upon receiving the threat, the temple administration promptly filed a complaint, leading the police to arrive at the scene for further investigation. The email reportedly warned that “Pakistan’s ISI-linked terrorists would target the temple.” On Sunday evening, the police began their investigation at the ISKCON temple. Despite a comprehensive search by bomb squads and canine units, no explosives were discovered, confirming the threat as a hoax. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify the sender of the threatening email. This marks the fourth bomb scare in Tirupati over just three days.

Earlier in the weekend, multiple hotels in Tirupati received similar email threats, sparking public safety concerns. As soon as the alerts were reported, the police evacuated each hotel and bomb disposal teams conducted extensive searches. On Friday, Circle Inspector Srinivasulu of the Tirupati East Police Station stated, "Three hotels were targeted with bomb threat emails. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is actively underway. We will soon trace those responsible."

According to Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, a total of six hotels received bomb threat emails over the last three days, all of which turned out to be false alarms. He confirmed, "We responded quickly to each report and carried out thorough checks, but each was ultimately a hoax. Cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing." The state police’s cybercrime unit is actively working to trace the origin of these emails and identify the culprits.