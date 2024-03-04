ISRO Chief S Somnath Diagnosed With Cancer on Day of Aditya L-1 Launch

ISRO chief S. Somnath, a key figure in India's satellite launches, recently disclosed a significant health issue. During the Aditya L1 mission launch, he learned of his cancer diagnosis. Reflecting on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he mentioned, "I was facing health challenges, unaware of the cancer then."

He shared that the day the Aditya-L1 mission lifted off, he received the news. The revelation was a shock to both his family and colleagues. He and his family-maintained composure through this challenging time. Post-launch, he underwent examinations and treatment in Chennai.

He underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Currently, under doctor's guidance, he is taking his medications. He mentioned that his family and office colleagues provided significant support during his challenging period.