ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC seek CBI's response to plea against anticipatory bail to 4 accused persons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the CBI's response to its plea before the Supreme Court challenging the anticipatory bail granted to four persons in connection with the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

The case pertains to the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The hearing on the plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to four persons, including a former Director General of Police (DGP), was posted for next week.

The CBI has been directed to submit its reply to the plea during a special sitting of the Kerala High Court on the next date.

The four accused persons had approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail, on the direction of the Supreme Court.

On December 2, the Supreme Court quashed the Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to the four persons and asked the HC to decide the issue within four weeks.

The Supreme Court issued the direction on the CBI's plea challenging the high court order, granting them bail.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed on behalf of former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar, former Kerala police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and retired intelligence officer PS Jayaprakash.

Sreekumar was the deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The CBI had registered a case against 18 people, including criminal conspiracy, in connection with the arrest and detention of Nambi Narayanan in the espionage case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor