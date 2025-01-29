ISRO Launches 100th Mission, GSLV-F15 Successfully Places Navigation Satellite NVS-02 in Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday, January 29, set a news milestone by successfully placing a second-generation navigation satellite in orbit. The space agency used a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) in its 100th rocket launch from Sriharikota.

India reaches new heights in space navigation! 🌟 #GSLV#NAVIC#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

ISRO, in an X post, said, "Mission Success! The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission has been successfully accomplished. India reaches new heights in space navigation!"

A proud milestone for India’s space journey! 🌌 #GSLV#NAVIC#ISROpic.twitter.com/RK4hXuBZNN — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

A GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifted off from this spaceport on Wednesday, marking ISRO's 100th mission. The mission was also the first for the space agency's Chairman, V Narayanan, who assumed office recently. It is ISRO's maiden venture this year.

As the 27.30-hour countdown concluded, the 50.9-metre tall rocket, emanating thick fumes on its tail, lifted off majestically from the second launch pad here at a prefixed time of 6.23 am on Wednesday. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) follows the GSLV-F12 mission which successfully carried navigation satellite NVS-01, the first of the second generation satellites on May 29, 2023.

Stay tuned for more mission updates! 🌌 #GSLV#NAVIC#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

The key applications of the satellite would be terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, location-based services in mobile devices, orbit determination for satellites, Internet-of-Things (IoT) based applications, and emergency and timing services, ISRO said.