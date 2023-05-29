ISRO launches advanced navigation satellites GSLV-F12, NVS-01
By ANI | Published: May 29, 2023 11:11 AM2023-05-29T11:11:51+5:302023-05-29T11:15:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 29 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched its advanced navigation satellite GSLV-F12 and NVS-01 from Sriharikota.
The launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
NVS-01 is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.
