ISRO launches advanced navigation satellites GSLV-F12, NVS-01

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched its advanced navigation satellite GSLV-F12 and NVS-01 from Sriharikota.

The launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

NVS-01 is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.

