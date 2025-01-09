ISRO Postpones SpaDex Mission Docking After Unexpected Satellite Drift

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex) mission, originally scheduled for Thursday. The decision came after the satellites involved experienced greater-than-expected drift during a manoeuvre, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

This marks the second postponement of the Space Docking Experiment, which was initially scheduled for January 7.

While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period.



The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe.



On Monday, the ISRO announced the postponement of the SpaDex mission docking, originally planned for January 7, 2025. The docking has now been rescheduled for January 9, 2025, with no specific reason provided for the change. Earlier, on December 30, ISRO marked a historic achievement by successfully launching PSLV-C60, carrying SpaDex and other innovative payloads.