ISRO's VSSC CROPS: Cowpea Seeds Sprout First Leaves in Space

The cowpea seeds sent by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform have successfully sprouted their first leaves in space.

"Leaves have emerged! VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) aboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 achieves a milestone as cowpea sprouts unveil their first leaves in space," ISRO said in a post X.

As part of its Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, ISRO sent cowpea seeds aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform to study plant growth under unique microgravity conditions. Conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), this experiment is crucial for understanding plant behavior in space, especially for long-duration missions.

The experiment involves growing cowpea seeds in a simulated space environment with controlled temperatures, replicating the conditions plants may encounter during extended space journeys.

CROPS is a multi-phase initiative designed to strengthen ISRO's capabilities in cultivating and sustaining plant life in space environments.

ISRO has announced the launch of its 100th mission, which is set to take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in January 2025.