ISRO Releases Logo for 23rd August, the National Space Day

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. To commemorate this feat, every year August 23rd has been declared as “National Space Day” by the Government of India. Accordingly, the 1st National Space Day is coming up on 23rd August. It is conducted by the Indian space agency ISRO. ISRO's commitment to space science is inseparable from its commitment to society. The Government of India is launching a month-long campaign to showcase the achievements of India's space missions and to inspire the youth.

Treasuring the memory of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the theme chosen for this year's National Space Day is "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga". To encourage public participation in this mega event, ISRO has unveiled a logo that captures the spirit of our country's space achievements from Indians. ISRO scientists said the logo will be displayed in various brochures, banners, and merchandise related to National Space Day 2024.