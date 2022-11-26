ISRO successfully launch PSLV-C54 carrying 9 satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C54 rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and 8 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

PSLV-C54 was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP) Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am in a two-hour multi-orbit launch mission.

The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was the EOS-06. It will be separated in Orbit-1.

"Subsequently, Orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2," read a statement by ISRO.

This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs.

( With inputs from ANI )

