ISRO's PSLV rocket with Satellites of European Space Agency Placed in Right Orbit (Watch Video)

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket PSLV successfully placed European Space Agency (ESA) Proba-3 satellite into its "designated orbit with precision". The PSLV rocket lifted off today at 4.04 pm from the Sriharikota launch station in Andhra Pradesh, carrying the Proba-3 satellites.

"PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission is successfully accomplished. The spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit, it is very highly elliptical orbit of almost 600 km perigee, that's the closest point to the Earth and 60,000 km at its apogee, the farthest point, at an inclination of 59 degree," said ISRO chief S Somanath. The launch was postponed yesterday after an 'anomaly' was detected in the satellites.

The launch was postponed yesterday after an 'anomaly' was detected in the satellites. In its 61st flight, India's workhorse rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), has been tasked by the European Space Agency (ESA) to launch a unique pair of satellites designed to simulate a total solar eclipse through precision formation flying in space.