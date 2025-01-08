Iss devi ko kitne bungalow chahiye: BJP amplifies attack on Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 8 The political tension in Delhi escalated on Wednesday as the BJP intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the ongoing 'bungalow for CM' controversy. The BJP's state president, Virendra Sachdeva, raised pointed questions directed at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, sarcastically asking, "Toh aakhir iss devi ko kitne bungalow chahiye?"

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva demanded clarity on the issue, asking, "Whose bungalow is this? This government residence where 'Atishi' is written — whose bungalow is it?

"If it was allotted to her, why is she asking for 'Sheesh Mahal'? If it was being given to her, why didn’t she accept it earlier? How many bungalows does a Chief Minister need in Delhi? She lives in Kalkaji, yet refuses to reveal who occupies this one. Even locals are tight-lipped, though posters outside point to its occupant. So how many bungalows does this 'devi' need? We want an answer."

Sachdeva further reacted to BJP leaders' calls to turn the 'Sheesh Mahal' into a museum, suggesting, "I have said that the 'Sheesh Mahal' should be declared a museum of corruption. If the BJP forms the government in Delhi, no BJP Chief Minister will stay in that Sheesh Mahal."

As Delhi Assembly elections near, the 'Sheesh Mahal' and 'bungalow for CM' controversy is becoming a central issue in the political debate.

The AAP has retaliated by dubbing the Prime Minister's residence as the 'Raj Mahal,' accusing the BJP of overspending on it with a budget of Rs 2,700 crore.

This back-and-forth between 'Sheesh Mahal' and 'Raj Mahal' reflects the fierce political rivalry, with the AAP-led by Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP, and the Congress all gearing up for the February 5 elections.

The latest drama unfolded when AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were stopped by the police from entering the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. The AAP had invited the media to tour the premises in an effort to counter the BJP’s criticisms of the Chief Minister’s residence.

With only a month left before the Delhi Assembly elections, the political war over 'Sheesh Mahal', 'Raj Mahal,' and the fight for the capital continues to heat up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor