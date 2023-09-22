IT conducts search operations at Lux Industries in Kolkata

New Delhi, Sep 22 The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted search operations at Lux Industries premises in Kolkata allegedly in connection with more than Rs 200 crore tax evasion.

A team also reached P.S. Srijan Tech Park in Kolkata.

Sources said search operations were ongoing at the residential premises of its officers and office when this report was being filed.

So far, the IT department has not officially said anything regarding the raids.

Lux Industries also did not respond after being approached.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor