"It should definitely be there," Asserts BJP MP Hema Malini As High Court Temporarily Halts Mathura Survey

Following the Ayodhya dispute, the Hindu community is now engaged in a legal battle for the Gyan Vapi area in Varanasi and the Krishna Janma Bhoomi in Mathura. Initially, the High Court granted permission for a survey to gather evidence regarding the existence of the Mathura temple. However, the court has now halted the survey of the Shahi Idgah area, considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, in compliance with an order from the Allahabad High Court.

In response to queries about whether there should be a grand Krishna Temple at Krishna Janmasthal in Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini shared her views on the matter. Hema Malini stated that, " "It should definitely be there. Mathura and Vrindavan are cities of temples. There are a lot of temples but years ago Krishna Janmasthal was destroyed, and a masjid was built there. So, there is an objection among the people... It would be nice if this is solved because it belongs to Lord Krishna. The 'Janmashtal' is Lord Krishna's place... There is a beautiful temple. But it would be much better if something else is done..."

#WATCH Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On asking if there should be a grand Krishna Temple at Krishna Janmasthal in Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "It should definitely be there. Mathura and Vrindavan are cities of temples. There are a lot of temples but years ago Krishna Janmasthal… pic.twitter.com/7aBJ9aFcRu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

During the hearing of the petition by the Muslim side on Tuesday, the Supreme Court made this decision. The court has also raised questions on the unclear application filed by the Hindu side in the High Court. The court told the Hindu side that they cannot file an unclear application for the appointment of a commissioner of the survey. The purpose of this should be clear.

