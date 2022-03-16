IT team seizes Rs 30 crore cash from Omaxe office

New Delhi, March 16 The Income-Tax Department has seized around Rs 30 crore from the premises belonging to realty developer Omaxe Ltd, sources said.

The IT department launched a search operation on Monday morning. Sources close to the development said that they identified about 30 lockers which will be opened later in front of top officials.

On Monday, search operations were carried out at 28 different locations belonging to the group. They were carried out at Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi.

On Tuesday, the sources had said that about Rs 20 crore cash was seized by the IT team, while they were still looking into the matter.

The IT department also seized ledger accounts of the company. As per sources, the IT department has detected unaccounted transactions of Rs 200 crore.

The IT team examined the transactions of the last three to four years and recorded the statements of those who were present at the premises at the time of search operation.

A few incriminating documents were also seized by the team.

The IT department hasn't given any official information as of now.

