ITBP's mountaineers successfully scale Mt Dome Khang in north Sikkim

A team of top mountaineers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully scaled one of the high mountains of the country - Mount Dome Khang on September 22 and 23.

The expedition scaled the peak in two groups on two consecutive days as Rope1 and 2. Rope 1 was led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar while Rope 2 was led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal. Total 13 personnel including a woman member were part of the team.

This is the first ever ascend to this peak by any expedition according to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation records. The summit also paved the way for future expeditions to the peak and will boost adventure sports and tourism in Lachen valley in North Sikkim.

The expedition was flagged off by Dr Sujoy L Thaosen, DG ITBP on August 11, 2022 as the Part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The team is being led by the Everester Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant. Mount Dome Khang Peak is located in the state of Sikkim. The height of the peak is 7,250 metres.

Total of 21 members are part of the team including 05 women members. ITBP has numerous records in the field of mountaineering and has carried out more than 230 successful mountaineering expeditions till date.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is a specialized Central Armed Police Force manning the 3,488 km India-China border from Karakoram in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The Force has special achievements in the field of adventure sports specially in Mountaineering, Skiing, River Rafting and other mountain sports.

( With inputs from ANI )

