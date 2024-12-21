‘Itna Bura Hoon Kya…’: ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora Files FIR Against YouTubers for Alleged Social Media Trolling

Abhinav Arora, a Delhi resident popularly known as Bal Sant, appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Gaurav Utsav Raj's court on Friday, seeking to file a First Information Report (FIR) against YouTubers accused of trolling him on social media. Earlier, he had submitted an application to the court demanding legal action against the alleged trolls. The court has summoned a report from the cyber cell regarding the matter and scheduled the next hearing for January 3.

The 10-year-old YouTuber has reportedly been subjected to prolonged trolling by other content creators on social media platforms. The controversy began after a video surfaced online showing Jagadguru Rambhadracharya reprimanding Abhinav during an event, following which the child was removed from the stage.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's advocate filed a complaint yesterday against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him on social media. pic.twitter.com/BVlNe3d2RF — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

Abhinav's advocate, Pankaj Arya, stated, "We attended the hearing in court today, and the legal proceedings are ongoing. The next date of hearing has been set for January 3."

Arya further added, "A campaign has been launched against Abhinav Arora and Sanatana Dharma by a group of people. We have approached the court to address this issue. If needed, we are prepared to take this case to the High Court or even the Supreme Court. We have demanded an FIR be registered against the involved YouTubers."

Also Read | 'Getting threats': Abhinav Arora's family files case against seven YouTubers.

Abhinav explained that the video in question dates back to an event held in Vrindavan last year, where Rambhadracharya scolded him but also gave him blessings. However, after the video went viral on social media, Abhinav became the target of intense trolling. Some individuals allegedly used abusive language and even issued death threats against him.

On October 30, Abhinav, through his advocate, submitted an application to the CJM court, seeking legal action against the accused YouTubers. The individuals named in the application include Ankit Patel, Shwetaabh Gangwar, Rakesh Kumar, Anurag Joshi, Abhijeet Vaishnav, Nitan, Devansh Kanabar, and other unidentified persons.