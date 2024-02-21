It’s a Pleasure To Be in India: Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Makes First State Visit in 15 Years (Watch)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked on a two-day official state visit to India, marking the first such trip by a Greek head of state in 15 years. During his visit, he is set to engage in bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a lunch banquet in his honor.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the visit, Mitsotakis highlighted the significance of the strategic partnership between Greece and India. He emphasized the wide-ranging discussions planned, covering topics such as political consultations, strategic partnership, and economic collaboration between the two nations.

"It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the Prime Minister to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance, and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, including political consultations, strategic partnership, and fostering economic ties between our two economies. So it's a real privilege to be here, and I'm really looking forward to the discussions we will have as the Prime Minister," Mitsotakis stated.