Its Tulmul calling, for Kashmiri Pandits its reconnecting with roots

For Kashmiri Pandits, Tulmul is not just a village in Ganderbal district, it is a cradle of faith that has been there for over 5,000 years. Tulmul is a purpose helping the community to connect with its roots that were disentangled by terrorism in 1990s.

Mention the name Tulmul before any Kashmiri, a feeling of reverence gets manifested because it is the abode of Mata Ragnya Bhagwati, locally known as Khir Bhawani.

The ancient temple has stood the test of time and even witnessed terror onslaught.

No one knows the exact date of its origin, but finds its mention in Rajatarangini, Nilamat Paurana and all other old scriptures.

It does not have a big majestic building, nor has it a vast structure. On the contrary it is a small canopied structure, open from all sides with idols inside, lying in the middle of a natural heptagonal spring.

It is this spring that manifests the mystique of the Mata Khir Bhawani temple. The water changes its hue from time to time, sometimes it is pink or light bluish or crystal colour or slight light greenish. It is said that during the Kabali

