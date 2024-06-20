IYD celebrations: Sopore student thrilled over doing Yoga with PM Modi in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will have the attention of global media on Friday, when he performs Yoga asanas on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21).

A large congregation of about 4,000 people is expected at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC), the venue where PM Modi will take the lead in celebrating the Yoga Day.

A young Sopore boy named Faizan Bashir, who is set to participate in the Yoga event along with PM Modi is ecstatic and thrilled over the rare opportunity.

Faizan, a student of government high school Hardu Shiva in Sopore region of J&K's Baramulla, shared his excitement on getting a chance to perform Yoga asanas along with the Prime Minister.

Expressing his joy over the opportunity, Faizan said that he was all prepared for a trip to Srinagar where he will join PM Modi for Yoga Day celebrations.

He described this as the most special moment of his life and also thanked the government officials for making his dream a reality.

He also displayed his Yoga skills to the mediapersons and performed asanas like Dhanurasana, Trikonasana in front of them.

This is the tenth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations.

Since 2015, PM Modi has been leading the Yoga day celebrations at country’s different locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow and Mysuru.

Last year, he led the programme at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

