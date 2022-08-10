J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Budgam encounter

One terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"The encounter broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces," said police.

"Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the security forces trapped terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat is also trapped.

"3 terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

