J-K: ACS Atal Dulloo launches 'Aalav' awareness programme for farmers in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 20 : Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo on Friday flagged off the 'Aalav' awareness van from Lal Chowk area here and said the initiative will ensure progress and prosperity of farmers.

A statement said that the program aims to raise awareness about the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in the region. "The initiative will ensure progress and prosperity of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir," Dulloo said.

Atal Dulloo, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, flagged off the awareness vehicle marking the commencement of the ambitious 'Aalav' programme, the statement said.

Heads of Departments of Agriculture and allied sectors as well as board members were present during the flag-off ceremony. The event was also attended by progressive farmers from the Valley.

The official press note said that in his address, Dulloo emphasized the three essential dimensions of the HADP including 'economic development, social inclusion and environmental protection'. He highlighted that the 'Aalav' programme would prioritize these dimensions to ensure the progress and prosperity of farmers in the region.

He said that the Aalav programme marks a significant step towards the holistic development of agriculture in the region, fostering sustainable practices and empowering farmers with the necessary knowledge and resources to thrive in their endeavours. He added that it is a testament to the government's dedication towards the welfare and progress of farmers, as they continue to play a vital role in the growth of the agricultural sector.

The Aalav Programme, a key component of HADP, aims to create a comprehensive support system for farmers.

It was informed that it focuses on providing them with access to training, resources and information necessary for sustainable and profitable agriculture. Through this initiative, the Agriculture Production Department and the J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Kisans aim to empower farmers and enable them to adapt to new challenges and explore new possibilities in agriculture.

The inaugural ceremony of the Aalav programme was followed by the successful completion of UT level training and orientation program for officers, which focused on the effective implementation of 29 projects under the HADP.

This training program equipped officers with the knowledge and skills required to support farmers and maximize the benefits of the policies and schemes under HADP, the statement informed.

"To ensure the success of this ambitious program, 400 resource persons have been trained across all districts. These trained individuals will serve as a bridge between the government and the farming community, providing guidance and assistance to farmers in implementing various schemes and accessing the available resources. Additionally, 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been developed and are being screened in Panchayats to educate farmers about the schemes under HADP," the statement added.

