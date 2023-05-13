J-K: Addl Chief Secy directs officials to achieve targets of high-density plantation programme for fruits

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 : Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Saturday, chaired a meeting of officers to review progress on High-Density Plantation Programme, said an official release.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Horticulture Kashmir, the Director of Horticulture Jammu, the Director of Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), the Joint Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Deputy Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officers, representatives of financial institutions, private empanelled agencies and progressive orchardists.

According to the release, during the meeting, a comprehensive overview of the scheme and its progress was presented by the Director of Horticulture, Kashmir.

The release said that the ACS had detailed deliberation on the implementation of the programme with valuable input from field officers, private empanelled agencies, and progressive orchardists.

Emphasizing the significance of timely completion and planting, Atal Dulloo instructed all participants to ensure the achievement of targets in time under this prestigious programme," added the release.

He highlighted the objectives of the High-Density Plantation programme, which aims to enhance fruit crop productivity, improve fruit quality and increase the income of fruit growers.

He also urged the privately empanelled agencies and financial institutions to collaborate with the department in addressing any challenges that arise for the smooth implementation of the scheme.

The meeting delved into details such as crop-wise per hectare budget and the district-wise status of the Revised Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme (RMHDPS).

The High-Density Plantation Programme, a flagship initiative of the Horticulture Department, has garnered significant interest and support from orchardists and private empanelled agencies. With its potential to revolutionize the fruit industry in the region, the programme is poised to bring substantial benefits.

Later, the Additional Chief Secretary along with the Director of Horticulture Jammu and Kashmir besides other officers of the department, visited Pulwama to inaugurate various High-Density Orchards.

They also inspected Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Stores established with the assistance of the Department of Horticulture.

During the visit, ACS interacted with the orchardists and emphasized the importance of enhancing CA storage capacity to maintain fruit quality and shelf life.

ACS said that this visit to Pulwama was aimed to assess the progress made under the High-Density Plantation Programme and promote the adoption of good horticultural practices, aligning with the objective of doubling farmers' income.

Furthermore, it also aimed to encourage entrepreneurs to establish CA stores and post-harvest units, contributing towards the development of the horticultural sector.

