J-K administration clears investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores at Gulf Investment Summit

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Gulf Investment Summit in Srinagar on Tuesday and informed that investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores have been cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including Dubai, UAE, Holland were present at the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha stated that around six to seven lakh people will get jobs once the investments fructify.

"We have cleared investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores and hope it will cross Rs 70,000 crores in multiple sectors. 6-7 lakh people will get jobs when the investment will fructify," said Sinha while addressing the press conference.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Bussiness Secretary Industry, Commerce and Aviation, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said that the government had been engaging with the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and now looking for a concrete outcome.

"For the last four to five months, we have been taking the steps and also arranged a major investors summit at Jumeirah towers in Dubai," said Thakur.

Jammu and Kashmir government is hosting a Gulf Investment Summit in Srinagar to strengthen ties and boost investment opportunities in the region. Delegates from over thirty-six countries are attending the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

