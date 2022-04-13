J-K administration felicitates COVID warriors in Srinagar

The Divisional Administration Kashmir felicitated the COVID-19 warriors of the health department at Government Dental College, Srinagar on Tuesday for their efforts in helping control the Coronavirus pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner P.K.Pole honoured all the COVID-19 warriors, including Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Block Medical Officers (BMOs), and the doctors representing hospitals at the district levels, with certificates, awards, and mementos

Speaking on the occasion the Divisional Commissioner said, "Performing COVID treatment while wearing protective gear is a tedious task. The health workers well-deserve the felicitation for fulfilling their job daily from dusk till dawn."

Dr Gazala, sampling in charge at airport Srinagar, said, "We are really grateful to the Divisional Commissioner for his support."

"We collected almost 8 lakh (8,00,000) samples and managed the ones infected accordingly," she added.

"This felicitation will play a crucial role in the career of these doctors as it will provide them the dual benefits-- one, it will encourage them to do more and even better; two, the experience of working for 2-3 years during a pandemic will help their promotions in the field," said another doctor.

Warning that the pandemic is not yet over, the Divisional Commissioner also said, "Until and unless the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommends, one should not assume that the pandemic is over."

( With inputs from ANI )

