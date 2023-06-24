J-K: Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice memorial pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk of Srinagar.

As part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah on Friday afternoon inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects in the Samba district.

He laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.

The Union Minister also addressed a public meeting in Jammu and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government in 2024 by securing over 300 seats and becoming the Prime Minister again.

The Union Minister also remembered the contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji on his death anniversary and recalled that Bengal is a part of India due to the late leader's efforts.

Shah also met the family members of victims of the Rajouri terror attack.

He also addressed the Vitasta Mahotsav organised by the Ministry of Culture as the chief guest in Srinagar on Friday as part of his 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Culture were present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor