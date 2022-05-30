J-K: Camp held at Anantnag to promote values of martial arts

A seven-day national mixed martial arts training camp was organized at Anantnag in South Kashmir in which players from Jammu Kashmir and other states participated.

The training camp was organized by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMA) in collaboration with FSLD Martial Art Club in Pride Gym Anantnag. The famous trainer cum member of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMA) gives basic training to participating players.

The camp was organized to promote the true values of martial arts in the valley.

"ALL India mixed martial arts, I am a part of All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMA) which is one of the oldest Mixed Martial Arts organisations. I have come to Kashmir and I am being wonderfully hosted. MMA is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Youngsters from various parts of India have come to become a part of this event", Kaushik Boloor, Trainer and co-organizer.

"This camp is best for me as I am getting to learn something new. I would like to thank Kaushik sir who has come all the way to train us in Kashmir. This camp is really good for girls to understand their stamina both phyiscally and mentally," said Rashmi, a player from Delhi.

"This is a seven-day training camp and today is the 6th day and we are visiting many places. I would like to ask people to join MMA who are addicted to drugs and internet. We do not need to learn taekwondo, wushu, etc separately as MMA is combination of all these. It is also beneficial for self-defence of girls as it will help them to fight against any sort of assault," said Arif Dar, a player from Kashmir.

The training sessions were held in the morning as well as in the evening under the open sky in the lush green forests of Anantnag. Kaushik Boloor who is one of the best and top MMA masters of AIMMAA came here to train MMA fighters in the valley and to make it more dynamic, the players from Delhi, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh participated in the event as well.

The local martial art players lauded this step taken by the organization concerned as these types of events will enhance their sporting skills.

( With inputs from ANI )

