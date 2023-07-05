J-K: Community kitchen opens for Amarnath pilgrims in Udhampur

Udhampur (J&K) [India], July 5 : A langar (community kitchen) was arranged for pilgrims making the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave at Battal Ballian, Industries Estate, in the Udhampur district.

The initiative was undertaken by the National Human Rights and Social Justice Council of India with help from the local Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities.

The langar will provide free food and a place to rest for pilgrims through the course of the Amarnath Yatra. The event is aimed at fostering religious harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and also reflects the spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect among the diverse communities in the region.

Shamim Akhtar, a representative of the National Human Rights Council, said, "The primary objective of the langar is to provide food and a place to rest for the pilgrims".

Also underscoring the assistance extended by the Muslims to the Amarnath pilgrims, he added, "The Muslim community is always ready to extend its support to the pilgrims, reinforcing the message of unity and solidarity across faiths."

Rajan Singh Jamwal, president, National Human Rights (J&K), said the langar testifies to the rich cultural diversity of the country.

"The langer will continue to operate throughout the Amarnath Yatra. The initiative is about compassion and brotherhood and it stands as a shining example of the best of what India has to offer," added Jamwal.

Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 and will culminate on August 31.

The Yatra is a significant event in the Hindu calendar dedicated to devotees of Lord Shiva.

