J-K: Couple injured in explosion outside slum in Rajouri

A married couple sustained injuries in an explosion outside a slum in Kotranka Nala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday night.

As per the Rajouri Police, both of them are in a stable condition now.

The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained yet.

"Area being searched. Investigation underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion," Rajouri Police added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

