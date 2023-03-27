J-K: CRPF provides special weapon training to Village Defence Guards in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 : The Central reserve police force (CRPF) along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police provided special weapon training to Village Defence Guards (VDG) at Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

More than 300 members including both old and new members trained by the CRPF in the Kalakote during the special drive by the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. A special drive was conducted at villages in different areas like Tatap, Broh, Sialsui, Potha and Solki of the Kalakote subdivision.

"Earlier conditions turned severe here, and locals were terrified and relocating to a new place. It's a good initiative that training is been provided to VDG. I request members to join the training and protect themselves. During the training, we were informed how to keep the weapon and how to use them, and now We are not scared. I request that more members come and take training and learn how to protect themselves so that in future we can fight ourselves", said Manshad Ali, a VDG member.

"CRPF started this initiative and gave us training and cleaned the area. And we want them to come in every village and provide training to us, trained our sisters and wife, so that our nation can be protected, we are hindust and we are ready to stand with our forces to protect our country", said Gulzar Ahmed, another VDG member.

Earlier on January 10, CRPF along with the Jammu and Kashmir police provided training to the Village Defence Guards at the Kandi area of Rajouri District. The training was provided after the attack on the civilians in the district on January 1.

The training was provided so that VDG can act as the line of defence in case of any terrorist attack.

