J-K: Demand for attar increases in Kashmir valley during Ramzan

As Muslims across the country are observing fast during the month of Ramzan, people prefer to use non-alcoholic perfumes, or attar during the holy month which has led to an increase in their demand in the Kashmir valley.

Non-alcoholic perfumes or attar in Arabic, which are made from flower extracts and then left for a long time to get the desired results, are completely chemical-free. As per the holy rituals of Ramzan, the usage of alcohol and its products is prohibited.

Devotees prefer to use non-alcoholic perfumes while offering prayers in public places, mosques, and specially arranged Taraweeh during the holy month.

People in the Kashmir valley are buying these perfumes for prayers as well as to keep themselves fresh and the business of attar in the Kashmir valley is witnessing huge profits.

Mohammed Aamir, a customer said, "I am here to buy attar as the Ramzan month is going on and we use these non-alcoholic perfumes or attar as we call it, during the holy month."

Another customer, Burhaan said, "We particularly use attar during the month of Ramzan as it is alcohol-free and here in this shop there is a huge variety of attar and so I am here to buy it."

Abdul Wasay, a shopkeeper in Kashmir said, "This is one of the oldest shops in the valley, and thousands of varieties of attar are available here and during Ramzan, we have a bumper sale of attar. The most popular fragrances are Gulab, chameli, Nargis, musk, chocolate, banana, Kashmiri apple, and Kashmiri Kesar."

We also import the attar from Dubai, which is in good demand, especially during Ramzan.

Wasay added, "For the last two years, we were not able to do business due to COVID-19, but this time, we are doing good business.'

Nighat, another customer said, "I am a regular buyer of attar and this shop has a huge variety of fragrances. The attar is alcohol-free and hence we use it in good quantity during Ramzan."

Every year new perfumes are added to these perfumes to give a new variety to the people so that they buy these fragrances.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or 'zakat' and engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

( With inputs from ANI )

