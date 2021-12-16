J-K DGP visits armed police complex in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited the armed police complex, Parihaspora in the Baramulla district.

Jammu and Kashmir police informed, "DGP Dilbag Singh interacted with the soldiers and officers."

"He paid tribute to the Jammu and Kashmir police who lost their lives on the line of duty and promised all possible help to the kin," police further informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

