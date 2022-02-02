J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at the Nadigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Nadigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

