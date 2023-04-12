J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian
By ANI | Published: April 12, 2023 06:39 PM 2023-04-12T18:39:37+5:30 2023-04-12T18:40:04+5:30
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 : An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the Chakoora area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.
Police and security forces are on the job, the police added.
More details will follow shortly.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor