J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

By ANI | Published: April 12, 2023 06:39 PM 2023-04-12T18:39:37+5:30 2023-04-12T18:40:04+5:30

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 : An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the ...

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian | J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Next

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 : An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the Chakoora area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

Police and security forces are on the job, the police added.

More details will follow shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : jammu Police General police Rajouri poonch range